Elizabeth "Betty" Clark Wightman was born on September 13th, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan to Anne and Harvey Clark. She attended school in Detroit and graduated from the University of Michigan in 1949 with a speech therapy degree. After graduation, she spent one year in Washington D.C. as a speech therapist for special-needs children. She married Tom Wightman in the fall of 1950. Tom had graduated earlier from the University of Michigan Business School and had been hired by Goodyear International. Their first assignment was in Buenos Aires, Argentina and lived there for three years and had three children, Tom Jr., Kathy and Davis. They were then transferred to Mexico City where they lived for seven years and had their fourth child, Susan. They also lived in Lima, Peru for three years and Port Elizabeth, South Africa for three years. Betty was very active in the American Women's Clubs in the countries they lived in. She also developed an interest in Duplicate Bridge, where in 1958 she and her partner, quite unexpectedly, won the Mexican National Women's Pairs Championship. They returned to Akron, Ohio in 1967 where she continued her civic service as President of the Akron City Hospital Women's Board. Following Tom's retirement from Goodyear, they followed their children west where they acquired a pear orchard outside Jacksonville, Oregon. After sixteen years in Jacksonville, they moved to Sunriver. There they continued their volunteer work with Volunteers in Medicine and their enjoyment of bridge with the Bend Duplicate Bridge Group. She is survived by her husband, four children, Tom Jr., Kathy, Davis, and Susan, ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The family will be holding a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations to Volunteers in Medicine, the Deschutes Land Trust, or the charity of your choice is appreciated.