Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Fairham
March 7, 1926 - June 6, 2021
Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Fairham, a 30-year resident of Bend, passed away on June 6, 2021, at Ridgewater Residential Care. She was 95 years old and was preceded in death by her husband, Leighton, and son, Stephen.
Mrs. Fairham was born to Merle and Helen (Long) Bruckman on March 7, 1926, in Portland, Oregon. She attended Grant High for 3 years and then moved to Salem, Oregon. She then went on to graduate from Salem High in 1943. Betty attended W.U. for 2 years and was a member of Delta Phi, a local sorority.
She worked for Interstate Tractor and Equipment Co., GMAC, Bishops’ Clothing Co., and Breitenbush Hot Springs.
Betty married Leighton C. Fairham of Bend, Oregon on June 14, 1946. They lived in Salem and Portland, Oregon, Omaha, Nebraska, Plymouth and Brighton, Michigan, and sett led down in Bend, Oregon in September of 1987.
She enjoyed skiing and in 1983, when she was 57 years old, she won 3rd place in NASTAR finals in Steamboat.
Betty was also a golfer. She and her husband won a husband-and-wife tournament for low score 4 times at a club in Michigan.
In 1990 she became an entertainer, first organizer of a group of seniors called “Super Seniors”, then “Upbeats”, a variety show by seniors. In 1995 she started a one-woman show and entertained for organizations, groups, private parties. Also was a clown for preschool, kindergarten, and parades.
She did volunteer work throughout the years at many places, St. Charles Auxiliary, programs in schools, nursing homes and benefits.
Betty is survived by her sons Kert and Bruce, and 4 grandchildren and some great grandchildren.