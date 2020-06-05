Eli Charles Reed
At age 43, Eli Charles Reed raised in Puyallup, WA, and residing in Bend, OR, tragically passed away on the evening of May 9, 2020, while dirt bike riding with his son and friend in La Pine, OR on a family camping trip. Eli is survived by his many loving family members and friends. Such a peaceful man with a big heart, Eli was a successful entrepreneur, a friend to everyone he met and always had a smile on his face. Eli loved nature and was an avid outdoorsman; the wilderness was his playground. He summited mountain peaks and loved hiking, snowboarding, hunting, ﬁ shing, dirt biking, mountain biking, kayaking, camping, living life to the fullest and never missing a new adventure or opportunity to learn something new. A beautiful life was taken far too soon. Eli loved his family and friends and his memory will live on in all those who knew and loved him. In lieu of ﬂ owers, memorials may be made to www.tpl.org in protecting the outdoors. Private services will be held.