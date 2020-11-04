Eleanore (Ellie) Wood
October 1936 - September 2020
Eleanore (Ellie) Wood knocked on Heaven’s door many a time. September 12, 2020 it opened. Born to John and Eloise (Mendietta) Lequerica, October 8, 1936 in Winnemucca, NV, she filled this world with laughter, fun, energy, wisdom, & a never-ending love for family and friends.Ellie was fiercely proud of her Basque heritage and lived with a tenacious spirit that emboldened her to fight for what was right & to call out what was wrong. Somewhat ahead of her time, she met the establishment of big business head on and opened the door for women’s rights in the financial workforce. From bookkeeper to manager, she worked in banking unti l 1989. Ellie lived every moment to its fullest: hot air ballooning in Arizona, cruising to Alaska, traveling to NZ with her elderly mother, dancing, bowling, baking, canning, sewing, knitting, horseback riding, skiing, playing in the stock market, and her biggest joy - salmon fishing in the Pacific (with her second husband, Stan Morrison, deceased). Ellie lived life HER way to the end, gardening in her swimsuit her last few days! She will be remembered for never knowing a stranger and chatting up anyone who made eye contact (& some who didn’t). Her daughter, Darla Wood-Walters, often heard “your mother is a hoot,” “there will only be ONE Ellie,” and “I love that litt le lady.” Feisty & frugal, Ellie was anonymously generous. She was loved, as Amuma by her granddaughter, Darby Walters, and known as Mother Wood and Mom to friends, many of whom she opened her home to in times of need. Ellie was preceded in death by the love of her life, Darwin Wood (Bend & Union OR), as well as her mother Eloise Smith, brother Ken Smith (Bend), brother Gerald Lequerica (LaGrande), and son-in-law H Walters (Bend). She is survived by her sister Johnelle Krakau (Boise), brother Tim Lequerica (Arock), sister-in-law Carol Hawthorne (Rhododendron), brotherin-law Duane Wood (Pendleton), stepdaughter Deb (Morrison) Baker (Union), & many nieces, nephews & cousins. In memory of Ellie, contributions are encouraged to any organization that furthers equal rights for women. During this time of COVID and absence of a funeral, a word, phrase, photo or memory is welcomed by Darla & Darby.darla.woodwalters@gmail.com or 22089 Stormy Lane, Bend, 97701. Ellie asked that the following be shared: “The hardest decisions in my life to make, was what bridge to burn and what bridge to take. Hopefully no bridge was burned in haste, and now there’s no decision on what bridge to take. I’ll see you on the other side. Thanks to all of you for your part in my life on this side of the bridge. Ellie”