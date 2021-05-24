Eldon Cecil Pearson
June 27, 1940 - April 28, 2021
Eldon Cecil Pearson (80) of Bend passed away on April 28, 2021 with his family by his side singing to his favorite Highwayman songs. He is survived by his loving family including five of six children and ten grandchildren. A celebration of Eldon’s bright life will be held at the residence of Eldon’s dear friend Donna Pearson (541-388-4545) on June 5, 2021 at 12:00 noon. Please join us for BBQ, beer, peanuts and horseshoes, just as Eldon would want it.