Elaine Marie Seed of La Pine, OR
Aug. 31, 1930 - June 1, 2020
Services: A private Urn Committal will take place at Pilot Butte Cemetery in Bend, where Elaine will be laid to rest with her late husband, Charles.
Contributions may be made to: Heart ‘n Home Hospice 51681 Huntington Road PO Box 3540 La Pine, OR 97739 541)536-7399 www.gohospice.com