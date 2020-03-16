August 27, 1930 - March 2, 2020
Eileen McMurchie Macbeth passed away peacefully the morning of March 2nd at home surrounded by loved ones. Born in Chinook, MT to Charles and Norma McMurchie, Eileen was raised in Olympia, Washington. She graduated from Whitman College, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and the Mortar Board Society. After Whitman, she moved to San Francisco where she met the love of her life and partner for fifty years, the late Donald Macbeth. They married in 1954 and together raised three children, traveled to faraway places, contributed to their communities, and loved their happy life together. After living in Sacramento and La Jolla, they followed Don’s career to suburban Philadelphia in 1963.
Eileen dove right in to her new community, serving on the local school board, library board, and as a girl scout troop leader. Once her children had grown, Eileen returned to school and earned a master’s degree in library science from Drexel University, where she was first in her class. She served as the law librarian for Chester County, Pennsylvania for six years before beginning her own law library management firm, which operated libraries at fifty law firms and corporate law departments in Philadelphia. Eileen was an active parishioner, first at St. Luke Church in Devon, Pennsylvania where she and Don raised their family, and later at Trinity Episcopal Church in Bend, Oregon, where they retired in 1995.
Eileen stayed active after moving to Bend, where she participated in AAUW and various book clubs, while supporting the Central Oregon Symphony and Cascade Theater Company. Eileen served on the board of the Deschutes County Library, and was instrumental in passing the ballot referendum for a dedicated tax levy.
Eileen was a member of the Metropolitan Opera, rarely missing a Saturday morning broadcast from there. She practiced Tai Chi with great enthusiasm. She loved being out in nature, and for many years took weekly “adventures” with friends on unknown roads ranging all over Central Oregon. Eileen was an accomplished needlewoman who led the creation of the needlepoint kneelers in Trinity Episcopal Church depicting the Three Sisters and the Cascades. Eileen had a happy, lively spirit and a giving nature. She met sorrows when they came, including the death of her daughter Nancy, with courage and faith. Spending time with her close-knit family was a great source of happiness to her, especially family reunions at Black Butte Ranch. Eileen is preceded in death by her husband and youngest daughter, and by her beloved brothers and sister, Don McMurchie, Jack McMurchie and Marion Beckenhauer. Her children, sister-in-law, and nieces and nephews loved her dearly, and are grateful for the memories she leaves of a life well lived.
Eileen is survived by her son Douglas Macbeth and daughter Carol Macbeth of Bend, and grandson Jesse Macbeth of Paoli, PA. Donations may be made in Eileen’s memory to the Melmark Home, 2600 Wayland Road, Berwyn, Pennsylvania 19312.