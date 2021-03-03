Edwin “Eddie” Dean Manion of Warm Springs, OR

Jan 5, 1958 - Feb 25, 2021

Arrangements:

Bel-Air Funeral Home 541-475-2241 www.bel-airfuneralhome.com

Services:

Funeral Service Wed. 3/3/2021 from 10 to 2pm at Bel-Air Funeral Home in Madras