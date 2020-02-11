Jim Howay grew up in Seattle, Washington. He graduated from University of Washington in 1954, where he rowed varsity crew. In 1959, he married Sandra Schelp, fl ight attendant for TWA. They began their life together in San Francisco and remained married for over 60 years.
Jim’s entire career was with US Steel. His promotions transferred him and his family all over the United States. He was able to retire back in his hometown of Seattle, Washington. Upon retirement, Jim and Sandy built a home in beautiful Bend, Oregon, in 1994. They traveled the globe and traveled the US and Canada in their Beaver motorcoach.
Jim is survived by Sandy; their two children, James and Suzanne; daughter-in-law, Dede; son-in-law, Marty; and two grandchildren, Britton and Brooke. Jim also has an older sister, Nancy.