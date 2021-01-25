Edward Axel Hansen
July 13, 1935 - January 17, 2021
Born in Portland, Oregon to Axel and Verna Hansen. Ed and his wife, Linda, Married in 1960. They shared 60 years of love. Ed’s sports passions were bowling and hiking with his dog Quinny. He and Linda also enjoyed their picture puzzles and traveling around the world enjoying the beauty and diversity of different countries and cultures.
Ed leaves behind his sister, Carole Grod, his wife Linda, and their three beautiful children, Cynthia Petrucci, Christopher Hansen, and Carina Dodge, five wondrous grandchildren and three great grandchildren. There will be a small memorial Service for Ed during the spring when all his family and friends can gather to celebrate his life.
Donations may be made to the Humane Society of Central Oregon, in his honor. www.hsco.org Bend, OR 97702. Arrangements handled by Baird Funeral Home. Please visit www.bairdfh.com to sign the online guestbook.