Edward Anton Straka Jr.
November 3, 1930 - April 26, 2021
Edward Anton Straka Jr. was born November 3, 1930 and passed away on April 26, 2021 in Salem, OR from Alzheimer’s. He had a private dental practice in Bend, OR from 1977 to 1994 when he retired in Dallas, OR. Edward was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Carleen. He is survived by his daughters Ann Smith (Bob) of Evensville, TN, and Sally Davies (Robert) of Dallas, OR. He’s also survived by five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. If you would like to honor Ed Straka, please consider a donation in his name to the Alzheimer’s Association - Oregon and Southwest Washington Chapter. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center www.dallastribute.com