Edward “Andy” Coray of Bend, OR

January 16, 1936 - September 15, 2021

Arrangements:

Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. 541-382-2471 Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com

Services:

A Celebration of Andy’s Life will be held early Summer of 2022.

Contributions may be made to:

Humane Society of Central Oregon 61170 SE 27th St, Bend, OR 97702.