Jan 6, 1933 - Nov 19, 2019

Arrangements: Autumn Funerals of Bend is honored to serve the family - (541) 318-0842.

Visit our online register book to send condolences and share treasured memories at autumnfunerals.com.

Services: A Memorial Service took place on December 1, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Waldport, Oregon.