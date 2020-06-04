Edna “Eloise” Williams of Bend, OR
Aug. 9, 1926 - May 29, 2020
Services: Due to Covid – 19 Restrictions, a Mass of Christian Burial will be given in Eloise’s memory at a future date, yet to be determined.
Contributions may be made to: Hospice House of Redmond, 732 SW 23rd Street Redmond, OR 97756 Phone: 541.548.7483 https://www.hospiceofredmond.org/