Edith Louise Lambert Lukens
December 31, 1943 - June 27, 2021
Edith Louise Lambert Lukens, of Bend, died at home June 27 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Edie, 77, enjoyed the support of her friends during her illness and died peacefully in the company of her family.
Edie was born on Dec. 31, 1943, in Clinton, Mass., to Emma Valeri Lambert and Edward Leo Lambert. She graduated from Hudson Catholic High School in 1961 and St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing in 1964. She was working as a registered nurse in San Francisco Bay area when she met Wayne Lukens. The two married on Dec. 26, 1965 and settled in Hudson, Mass., where they had three sons, Wayne Jr., Erik and David.
The family moved to Loveland, Ohio, in 1979. While Edie raised her children, she and her friends operated the All My Children doll shop for several years. She and Wayne retired to Scarborough, Maine, and spent several years there before moving to Bend in 1998. Edie and Wayne enjoyed kayaking, snow-shoeing and hiking in the Cascades with friends and family. They were especially fond of hiking in the Badlands Wilderness. Following Wayne’s death in 2016, Edie took great comfort from the support of longtime friends in Bend and looked forward to weekly mahjong games.
Edie is survived by sons Wayne and daughter in law Kim Liu, of Oakland, Calif.; son Erik and daughter in law Michelle Mulder and their children, Leo, Joseph and Owen, of Bend; and son David, daughter in law Stephanie Batcos and their children, Cecilia and Nikolas, of Milton, Ga. She also is survived by siblings Francis Lambert, of Hudson, Mass.; Edward Lambert, of Westboro, Mass.; Suzanne Bell, of Pelham, N.H., Mary Jo Hurlbut, of Bellingham, Mass., and Raymond Lambert, of Wilmington, N.C.
Services will be held on Saturday, July 3, at Holy Communion Church, 1245 SE 3rd St., Suite C10, in Bend. The memorial service will begin at 10 am, followed by a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Edith Lukens to the Humane Society of Central Oregon (www.hsco.org).