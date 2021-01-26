Eddie "Ed" H. Anderson
June 4, 1943 - January 5, 2021
Eddie “Ed” H. Anderson, age 77, of Redmond, Oregon passed away in Parker, Arizona on January 5th, 2021 due to complications from COVID-19.
Ed was born in Stockton, California on June 4th, 1943 to his late parents Hubert Anderson and Margaret Louise Skeen-Bockting. He spent most of his childhood in San Diego, California before moving to Madras, Oregon as a young teenager. After graduating from Madras Senior High School in 1961, Ed trained with his father to become a highly skilled auto body technician. He owned Anderson Auto Body in Madras for many years.
Ed enjoyed restoring classic cars, golfing, traveling, hosting get-togethers for friends and family and spending time outdoors. He was a fun-loving, lighthearted soul who loved nothing more than making his friends and family laugh and doing his best to embarrass his daughters, a task in which he often exceeded.
Ed is survived by four daughters, Angela Anderson of Vancouver, Washington, Michelle & son-in-law Daryl Hersch of Rockwall, Texas, Tara Edwards of Seattle, Washington and Madison Anderson of Marsing, Idaho, along with three grandchildren, Margaret, Drew and Jalen, and older sister Marjorie Troyer.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, pending COVID-19 related safety and restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in Ed’s honor.