Edward Steven Victor died on September 14, 2021, at age 58, in Bend, Oregon. He was born on March 4, 1963, to Ann and Stan Victor in Arlington, Virginia, right after his twin sister Ann Marie. Ed played on a football scholarship for Randolph Macon College in Ashland, Virginia, graduating with a political science degree in 1985. He initially worked in Washington, D.C., then lived in Dallas for several years. In 1991, he moved to New York City where he held various corporate development jobs and met his life partner Evan Smith in August 1996. Following the events of 9/11, they moved to Bend, Evan’s birthplace. There, Ed found his passion for acting and participated in multiple musical and dramatic productions over the past 20 years, including a multi-year stint as executive director for the Cascades Theatrical Company.
Ed’s parents preceded him in death in 2013. His immediate survivors are his partner Evan Smith (parents Joan and Al, sister Karen), brothers Stanley and Patrick, twin sister Ann Marie Victor (husband Scott ), sister Liz Victor, niece Seychelle Stableford, and nephews Sean Stableford and Jason Victor. His light shone brightly and he will be deeply missed. Honor his memory with your smiles, kindness, and love for life. A celebration of Ed’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Educational Theatre Association are appreciated www.schooltheatre.org.