February 11, 1938 - January 4, 2023
Earl Schult, 84 passed away in Tacoma, WA on January 4, 2023. He was surrounded by his wife, children and grand-children who gathered to say their goodbyes to this beloved man.
Earl was born in Sterling, CO on February 11, 1938 to Albert and Ruth Schult. They later moved to Redmond, OR where he attended and graduated from Redmond High School in 1957.
In Earl's Senior year he met and later married his school sweetheart, MaryAnne Strixner. They were married on December 1, 1957 in the Redmond Lutheran Church, a church he and his Father helped build.
They were married 65 years.
After high school they moved to Eugene, Oregon where Earl worked full time while attending college classes and worked 2 jobs to support his new family. Earl and MaryAnne had three children during this time, Mark, Tamera and Lisa, with the last being baptized on Earl's graduation day from college.
After graduating from the University of Oregon, Earl worked in the grocery industry for General Foods Corporation(later known as Kraft-General Foods) for 37 years. His career began as a Sales Representative in Tacoma Washington and he quickly moved into a management role. He retired at 55 as Kraft -General Food's District Manager overseeing the Pacific Northwest where he resided with MaryAnne in University Place, WA in the same home for 45 years.
During retirement Earl enjoyed traveling and spending time with his Grandchildren, Connor, Cole, Hilary and Matthew, all whom lived in Washington state near him. He will always be remembered as a warm and caring Grandfather whose large but gentle presence provided security, laughter and unconditional love. His motto in life was: God, Wife and Family and his happy disposition and positivity were his leading characteristics. Earl always had a pleasant word about everyone and modeled for the rest of us what it meant to be a strong, loving Christian.
Earl and MaryAnne were fortunate enough to enjoy visiting and playing with two Great Grandchildren; Everly, currently 5, and her younger brother Evan, currently 20 months, from Hilary and her husband, Brian.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Vernell Whippo, brothers Melvin and Dale Schult and other close family members in Washington and Oregon.
Earl's survivors include his wife, MaryAnne, son, Mark Schult and wife Kim, daughter Tamera Schnell and daughter Lisa Seek and husband John, Grandchildren Connor Nason and wife Darby, Ryan Seek, Cole Nason, Hilary Elliott and husband Brian and Matthew Schult. In addition there are many nieces and nephews, other family members and close friends he leaves here on earth.
While we will miss him greatly, we take solace in knowing he is preparing the way for his loved ones to be reunited someday.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Redmond, Oregon - date in early Summer, date TBA.