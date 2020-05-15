Earl “Dean” Pieratt
Dec. 1, 1929 - May 10, 2020
In loving memory of Earl Dean Pieratt, who was born December 1, 1929, in Personville, Texas. Dean passed away at home surrounded by his wife and his loving family on May 10, 2020.
Dean has been a beloved member of Bend since 1963. He was a businessman, a builder, and he also did excavation. His first business was Dean Enterprise Lumber Yard. He built the Suntree Village Mobile Home Park, numerous duplexes and other homes in the Bend area. He also was very successful in the business of selling mobile homes. He was always ready to help someone and through that generosity he helped many people in need. Dean enjoyed traveling with his wife, Elise and his two little dogs, Lucky and Chewy. His pets were always, so very important to him. He loved animals and supported the Humane Society for many years.
Dean is survived by his wife, Elise of Bend, for 49 years; brother, Tom of Bend; sister, Martha Atteberry of Oklahoma; two sons, Curt Pieratt of Bend, and Randy Pieratt of Colorado; stepson, Jerry Wallace of Bend; daughter, Joyce Mason-Curby of Colorado; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and also, his devoted caregiver, Linda. Dean will be deeply missed by all his friends and family.
He was preceded in death by brothers, J.S. Junior, George Walter, Herman Albert and Johnny Doyle; as well as half sisters and brother, Gladys Rulands, Alice Ballard, Dorothy Henderson and Willie Jay Pieratt.
Dean requests all donations be made to: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. A private family graveside service will be held Friday, May