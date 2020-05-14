Earl Dean Pieratt of Bend, OR
Dec. 1, 1929 - May 10, 2020
Arrangements: Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. 541-382-2471 Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds. com
Services: Those who wish, may pay their respects Thursday 05/14/2020 from 2-5pm Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home Chapel. A Private family grave side service will be held Friday 05/15/2020 at 2pm. Pilot Butte Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to: Dean requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105