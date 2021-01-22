Dwane Miller
June 1, 1937- January 4, 2021
Dwane Miller, sportsman, teacher, coach, and beloved friend and family man passed away on January 4, 2021 in Bend, Oregon. He was 83.
Dwane was born in Grants Pass, Oregon and grew up in nearby Glendale. A proud Oregonian, he found great joy in the outdoors and the profound beauty of our state. As an avid bird hunter, fly fisherman, skier, and golfer, he built lifelong friendships and had many tales of adventure he passed along to his children and grandchildren - “Gramps” was always full of wonderful stories.
At Glendale High School he was a four-sport letterman. His exploits on the baseball diamond as a fierce, hard-throwing pitcher earned him a scholarship to Linfield College in McMinnville. A natural leader who took immense pleasure in the success of others, he gravitated toward the teaching profession. He earned a Master’s Degree, and went on to teach junior high, high school, and community college students in Eugene.
At Sheldon High School he combined teaching with his love of competitive sports to become the head baseball coach and athletic director - later he became the head baseball coach at Lane Community College.
Dwane was both creative and industrious. He built his own fly rods and tied flies, and built a drift boat to fish the McKenzie, Rogue, and Umpqua Rivers in. He was an accomplished woodworker, restored a vintage Airstream trailer and, with one of his sons, built a hot rod that he drove until his final days. As with everything he did in life, he pursued his hobbies with vigor, enthusiasm, and integrity.
Dwane is survived by his wife of 38 years, Susan W. Miller, five children, and four grandchildren. He leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter, of students, ballplayers, buddies, and family who were enriched by his friendship and loving care. He will be deeply missed.