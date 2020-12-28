Dr. Waldon “Wally” C. Zimmerman of Tumalo, OR
Feb. 16,1941 - Dec. 02,2020
Services: A Celebration of Life service will not be held at this time due to COVID restrictions.
Contributions may be made to:
Memorial contributions in Dr. Zimmerman’s name may be made to any of the following: Kemple Memorial Dental Clinic for Children, Redmond Rotary, Bend Elks Lodge #1371, or the Shepherd’s House of Bend.