Dr. Mina G. Venema Cook, 90, passed away August 2, 2023, after a 15-month battle with long covid.
Mina Venema was born May 5, 1933. She grew up on the family farm in Michigan, the youngest of 7. She received her BS in Chemistry from Hope College. June 18, 1955, she married George J. Cook, also from Michigan. They moved to Oregon where they both attended Oregon State University. Mina received her MS in Organic Chemistry and George a degree in Civil Engineering. Their first two daughters, Faith and Sheryl, were born there. George took a job with the forest service in Willamina, Oregon where their third daughter Joy was born. After a few years they moved to Bend, OR where they continued to raise their family and established their careers. Mina took a job with COCC teaching Chemistry. Their fourth daughter Susan was born. When the opportunity arose, Mina took a job at Bend Senior High teaching Chemistry and eventually all types of science courses. She coached the Bend High Science Club, which took many awards and the Bend High Bible Club. She loved to encourage her students to succeed in their chosen studies and careers. During this time, she received her PhD in Education from Walden University in Florida. For her last two years teaching she was Vice Principal at LaPine High school. During her summers Mina loved to spend time with her daughters, travel to see family in Michigan and raise a productive garden to share with the neighbors.
She is survived by her daughters Faith Bennett (Scott), Sheryl Gombert, Joy Davenport and Susan Cook. There are 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, George.
There will be a memorial/celebration of life in late November. Date and location will be posted on Facebook. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Bend, OR chapter.
Funeral assistance provided by Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home.