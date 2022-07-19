Marvin was born June 8, 1934 and died June 11, 2022 in Ormand Beach, Florida. His parents were
Marion and Helen Smith of Redmond.
Marv spent his childhood in Junction City on the family dairy farm. At the age of 10 his family moved to Central Oregon where the family farmed hay and potatoes.
In 1952 Marv graduated from Redmond High School. In 1957 he graduated with a bachelor's degree in education from Oregon State University.
He was the president of his senior class at OSU, was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity, and started the OSU rodeo club.
After graduation, he entered the Air Force and retired 25 years later as a Lieutenant Colonel with a doctorate in psychology.
Marv joined the faculty of Embry- Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida where he taught air traffic management and was voted Professor of the Year many times.
Marv enjoyed and played all sports. He was an outstanding calf roper. He and his dad, Marion, won many trophy buckles competing in team roping and cow penning.
Marv is survived by his sons; Shelby, wife Mirela, of Ormand Beach, FL, Stacy, wife Marilee, of Prineville, Craig, wife Marianne, of Biloxi, MS. He leaves grandchildren; Hogan, Palmer, Tyler, Mila, Sara and
Conley. He is also survived by his sister Jeannie Smith Branin, husband Dennis, of Bend. He was married to Jackie Patterson of Prineville and later to Connie Bounds of Texas. Both are deceased.
Marv will be greatly missed by his family, many friends, and students. He was a great guy. He always had a joke or witty saying to help you feel better. Please be good to yourself was often his advice.