Douglas "Uno" York of Redmond, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2022. He was surrounded by his loved ones. Douglas courageously fought cancer for eleven months. He was 64 years young. He had a passion for Harley Davidsons. He enjoyed snow skiing, RV camping and watching ice hockey.
Born in Stayton on March 15, 1958, he and his family resided in Milwaukie until he was 4 years old. The family then moved to Lakeview. Douglas reached the age of 9 years old after which the family moved to Portland until Douglas graduated from David Douglas High School in 1976. After high school, he held various jobs and landed his dream job working for Tidewater Barge Line out of Vancouver, Washington. He would talk nonstop about the Tugboat "stories" for hours with his brother Danny, his Tugboat buddies as well as close friends.
Douglas is preceded in death by his parents David and Joann York and son Jason York. He is survived by his wife, Mindy of Redmond; sister Debbie Yusiatalo of West Lynn; brother Danny and sister-in-law Renee York of Vancouver, Washington; and sister Diane Ross and brother-in-law Dave Ross of Vancouver, Washington. Additionally, nieces Tracy York; Jamie York; Hilary and husband Jonathan Greene; Kelly Ross and fiancé Victor So; and great nephews Harrison and Shepard Greene.
Services were held on October 14, 2022. Final resting place, Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Vancouver, Washington.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Douglas to Partners in Care or at www.partnersbend.org.