A true Oregonian, Douglas Reed Carter, son of Mae and Reed Carter, was born in 1929 and raised in Salem, Oregon. Doug was “big brother” to his younger sister, Sandra Kay. Upon graduation from North Salem High School, Doug and many of his classmates joined the Navy. He served for 2 years as a hospital corpsman at the Mare Island Naval Hospital in San Diego, California. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, with the aid of the G.I. Bill, he enrolled at the University of Oregon and completed a degree in Business Administration. While at the University of Oregon, he became a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. It was here that he met his future wife, Marian Smith, a member of Delta Gamma. They were married in 1952 and enjoyed almost 69 years together. Their three children, Steven Reed (Martha), Diane Marian, and Susan Gail (Michael) are also graduates of University of Oregon. Doug was a grandfather to Jesse and Erin Carter, and Andrew, Jarred, and Allison Saralecos (Newberry). He was blessed with 4 great grandsons in the past 15 months.
Doug’s business career was centered in the forest products industry, being associated with Longview Fiber, Boise Cascade, and Southwest Forest Industries. His career started in Portland and later he relocated to Phoenix, AZ, and Huntsville, AL. Doug also started his own business in Salem, Mid Valley Roofing. He enjoyed the challenges of his appointment by Governor Victor Atiyeh as Director of Economic Development for the State of Oregon. Public education and community involvement were very important to Doug. He served as chairman of the Salem School Board, was on the board of the Salem YMCA, and was a strong supporter of the Boy Scouts of America. While retired in Bend, he was a volunteer at the High Desert Museum. In their leisure time, Doug and Marian enjoyed golfing together, playing gin rummy and dominoes, the Oregon Ducks, traveling around the United States, and spending time on the Oregon Coast. He was an avid reader and loved his upland bird hunting trips. He found great joy with family and friends. Bless you, Dougie.