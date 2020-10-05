Douglas Allen Warrington
1944 - 2020
Douglas Allen Warrington, 76 of Baker City OR (formerly of Bend Oregon) passed away September 27, 2020 from cancer.
Born April 6, 1944 in Eugene OR. He moved to Bend OR in 1946 and graduated from Bend High School in 1962.
Doug married Paula on September 1, 1979. He was a banker for 42 years before his retirement in 2004. He is survived by his wife Paula, daughters Diana, Sarah (Doug); sons Corey (Lisa), Jason (Laura); 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, and his brother Brian.
Doug’s parents George and Betty Warrington preceded him in death, as well as his brothers Danny and Dennis.
His hobbies included fly fishing, hunting, and making custom fly rods. He especially enjoyed spending time with his wife and their two dogs.
Doug was an avid Oregon Duck fan.
At his request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.