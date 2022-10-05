December 26, 1939 - September 5, 2022

Dorothy Marie Jackson was born in Kalispell, Montana on December 26, 1939 and peacefully passed on September 5, 2022 in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho. Her parents were Gerald and Helen Lanthorn. She was the oldest of 4 children and her other siblings were Cathie, Vivian and Eugene (Gene). She graduated valedictorian from Hamilton High School (Montana) in 1957 at 16, where she was a talented member of the Thespians drama club and started her life. She was highly intelligent and engaging to everyone along with being notoriously stubborn and resourceful. When she gave advice, it was invariably accurate and correct. She married Robert Dale Jackson, who predeceased her in 2015. She was the mother of 4 sons: Mike, Mark, Matt and Miles. She saw each get married and have children and she was very involved as a grandmother and doted on all, never forgetting a birthday or major event in anyone's life.