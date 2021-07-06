Dorothy Dean (Payton) Williams
March 1, 1929 - June 27, 2021
Dorothy Dean (Payton) Williams, 92, of Culver, Oregon, passed away quietly June 27, 2021 at High Desert Haven retirement and assisted living facility in Bend, Oregon. She was born on March 1, 1929, in Maysville, Arkansas to Howard Clift on Payton and Stella (Baird) Payton. The Payton family farmed in Gravette, Arkansas.
Dorothy moved away from Arkansas at age eight. Her father worked as a Baptist minister at churches in California, Idaho, Washington, and Oregon. She graduated from high school in Parma, Idaho in 1946. After graduation, her family moved to Prineville, Oregon.
It was in Prineville where she met and married John Lawrence Williams on July 4, 1947. She worked as a bookkeeper at Round Butte Seed in Culver, Oregon. Later she became manager for Eastern Oregon Mills in Madras, Oregon. She also served multiple terms as a Justice of the Peace of Culver as well as delivered Meals on Wheels. Dorothy worshiped with the Missionary Baptist Church in Madras, Oregon.
Dorothy’s husband, John, passed away in 1972. On August 08, 2005, she married Waldo Warren Roff. Waldo passed away in 2012.
Dorothy Williams’ grandchildren remember that her pantry was always overflowing with delicious home-grown garden produce. Dorothy enjoyed making intricate and beautiful hand sewn quilts. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren continue to treasure her many handmade quilts.
Dorothy enjoyed playing the piano and was quite accomplished and talented. One of her recitals was recorded specifically for her family to enjoy.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her first husband, John Williams; and second husband, Waldo Roff; youngest son David Williams; brother Clifton Payton; and her parents Howard and Stella Payton. She is survived by her sister Alice (Payton) Nisley; brother Buford Payton; son Gary Williams (Sandi) of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas; daughter-in-law Cherie Williams of Coos Bay, Oregon. Grandchildren include Wendy Newsom of Wake Forest, NC; Anthony (Debbie) Williams of Delphi, IN; and Timothy (Shianne) Williams of Kalispell, MT; and greatgrandchildren Jordan, Taylor, Abigail, Ethan, Isaac, Luke, Naomi, Chloe, and Eli.
Graveside services will be held at the Mt Jefferson Memorial Park Cemetery in Madras, Oregon, at 10:30 am on July 7, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, Dorothy requested donations be made to Easterseals.