Doris Louise Bailey of La Pine, OR
June 16, 1925 - Feb 12, 2021
Arrangements: Baird Memorial Chapel of La Pine is honored to serve the Bailey family. Please visit our website, www.bairdfh.com, to share condolences and sign the online guestbook.
Doris Louise Bailey of La Pine, OR
June 16, 1925 - Feb 12, 2021
Arrangements: Baird Memorial Chapel of La Pine is honored to serve the Bailey family. Please visit our website, www.bairdfh.com, to share condolences and sign the online guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sudoku, Crosswords, & Word Search