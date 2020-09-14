Doris Liljeberg Arntz
NOVEMBER 15, 1933 - AUGUST 30, 2020
Doris Liljeberg Arntz died peacefully on August 30 in Bend, Oregon, from complications of living a very active life over 86 years on this planet.
Born in Coos Bay Oregon, she was raised in the local Swedish community (never did like lutefisk though) and graduated Marshfield High School in 1951. She then attended the University of Oregon and received her degree in Physical Education in 1955, after which she moved directly to Burns, OR to teach high school. Though being only a few years older than some of the students, they fondly called her “Miss Lil’.
It was in Burns that Doris met a logger named Jim Arntz. They married and moved to Bend where Jim became a real estate broker, and they had a lot of children as most Catholic families were doing at that time. She spent a number of years cooking for her family of seven in addition to the many friends and strays that her children or husband would befriend and bring home.
In 1970 Doris and Jim purchased a farm on Alkali flat in Crook County which is the location of the abandoned town of Roberts. They spent most weekends and summer months there farming and trying to instill in their children a strong work ethic (they were successful) but mostly it was to keep them from partying too hard in town.
After their children had grown, Doris and Jim enjoyed living in Bend and spending the winter months as “snowbirds”, traveling in their motor home and visiting myriad friends and relatives throughout the U.S. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on February 15, 2008.
Doris was an avid outdoors-woman. As an accomplished tennis player, downhill skier, golfer, bicyclist and horseback rider she received injuries in all of these sports to prove it. She loved hiking in the mountains, fishing and looking for arrowheads on the family farm. She was also a music lover with a special fondness for Mozart. She played piano and ukulele and sang when no one else would.
Many people have said that Doris was one of the kindest people they knew. She was, however, an immediate and accurate judge of character. She did not suffer fools and did it in a way where the fools were none the wiser.
Doris is preceded in death by her husband Jim, sister Karin and granddaughter Valerie. She leaves a brother, five children, eight grandchildren and and three great-grandchildren. Being a devout Catholic, it was Doris’ wish to be cremated; to have a simple funeral mass; and then to have her ashes poured in with her husband Jim’s and be “shaken up and spread around”. Alas in these times of pandemic, the funeral mass will be postponed. A day of celebration is being planned for a time when social distancing is behind us. Inurnment will be at the cemetery on the family’s property at Roberts, OR.
The family is requesting no flowers or specific charitable donations– just be kind to each other. Arrangements under the care of Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home.