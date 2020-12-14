Doris June Rohrer of Bend, OR
April 23, 1933 - December 2, 2020
Arrangements:
Baird Funeral Home of Bend is honored to serve the Rohrer family. Please visit our website, www.bairdfh.com, to share condolences and sign our online guest book.
Doris June Rohrer of Bend, OR
April 23, 1933 - December 2, 2020
Arrangements:
Baird Funeral Home of Bend is honored to serve the Rohrer family. Please visit our website, www.bairdfh.com, to share condolences and sign our online guest book.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sudoku, Crosswords, & Word Search