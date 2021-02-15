Doris J. Swift
September 22, 1927 - January 19, 2021
Doris J. Swift, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend passed away at the age of 93 from heart disease in Terrebonne, Oregon.
Born September 22, 1927 in San Bernardino, California to Adam Carl and Lavina Heilman she joined her brother, Carl. At the age of 2, the family moved to Holyoke, Colorado. When she was 11 her family pulled up stakes and moved to Champion, Nebraska. After only two years in Nebraska her folks decided to take the kids and return to California, settling down in San Diego. There she finished out her school years. After high school, she worked at Western Union proceeded by a job working at Solar Aircraft Company.
She started her career, as a school bus driver in Santee, California where she drove bus for two years. With two little girls in tow, she moved to Terrebonne, Oregon, where she continued her bus driving for the Redmond School District for 30 years, every school day to Terrebonne School.
After being widowed for sometime, she married a born and raised local man, Keven Swift, who survives at their Terrebonne home. They would have been married 46 years on March 15th, 2021.
At the age of 89, she was still irrigating their mini ranch near Smith Rock, and if you knew Doris, no one else could get the irrigating done right but her.
She loved to go to the Casino’s. So if she wasn’t home, you would find her and Keven in Reno, Las Vegas, on the Oregon Coast or at Indian Head.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Adam Carl and Lavina Heilman and her brother, Carl.
She is survived by her husband, Keven Swift; her daughter, Linda Abbas and husband, Roger of Redmond; daughter, Debbie Roley and husband, Raymond of Redmond; step son, Richard Swift and wife, Marcie of Metolius; step daughter, Terri Pelly and husband Paul of Bend.
Grandchildren: Mike Abbas and Sandi Fabian of Phoenix, Arizona; Joe and Didi Abbas of The Dalles; Traci Roley Denny and Todd Bossemeyer of Las Vegas, Nevada; Jason Roley of Kuna, Idaho; Katrina and Mike Kane of Palm Bay, Florida; Tim Price of Bend; Brianna and Hudson Mickel of Bend.
Great-Grandchildren: Zack Abbas, Mac Abbas, Kennedy Abbas, Malakai Roley, Melanie Roley, Natalie Roley, Benjamin Roley, Adam Denny, Hunter Denny, Sean Kane and Chloe Kane.
Doris also leaves behind many dear friends and lots of kids who rode her school bus.
She is and always will be deeply loved and missed.
The family is grateful for her caring doctors, nurses and wonderful Hospice caregivers.
Autumn Funerals in Redmond are in charge of her arrangements. There will be no service.