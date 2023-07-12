Doris J. Lawrence, nee Butler, 93, of Huntington Beach, CA; formerly of Bend, OR & Lompoc, CA; passed away on April 14, 2023. Mrs. Lawrence was born on November 25, 1929, in Youngstown, OH to Harry K. Butler and Anna M. Butler, nee Thompson. She was married to Howard H. Christensen on December 14, 1952, in Orange County, CA. That marriage ended in divorce on April 20, 1956. She was married to John E. Lawrence, Jr. on November 1, 1959, at a chapel at MCAS El Toro, located in Orange County, CA. She was primarily a homemaker, but also worked as a head bookkeeper, an Avon Lady, a retail clerk at Mervyn’s & was second in command at a tile factory.
For over 10 years Doris was a full-time RVer with her husband, John, & visited all 50 states. She enjoyed picnics, bowling, roller skating, genealogy, doing crafts, cooking for her loved ones, & Chinese food.
Doris is survived by her three daughters: Michele’ Frankel, Kimberly Smith & Leanne Hendricks; her four grandchildren: Jennifer Murphy, Aaron Frankel, Cathee Cocca & Zach Smith; & her four great-grandchildren: Colby Murphy, Chase Murphy, Henry Cocca & Florence Cocca. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, John, & her brothers Harry L. Butler & Richard J Butler. No funeral services will be held. Future interment will be at the Riverside National Cemetery.