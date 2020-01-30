January 8, 1931 - January 21, 2020
Irene Duckett (Doris Irene Talbott Duckett) passed away quietly on January 21, 2020 in Reno, Nevada. Her proudest accomplishment in life was having been married to Jack Duckett for 64 years. Together they had a wonderful life. They were pleased that all five of their daughters graduated from college and became happy, independent women. They were also delighted with their 14 grandchildren, many of whom spent summers working with Irene and Jack at Duckett Welding in Prineville, Oregon.
Irene was born in a CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps) camp in Glacier Park. Her Dad, Platt Talbott, managed CCC crews and her Mom, Alberta Holbrook Talbott, cooked and cleaned for those same crews.
Irene spent her first few years in Riggins, Idaho before the family moved to the Lower Imnaha River then on to the Wallowa Valley. She attended various grade schools in Wallowa County and graduated from Joseph High School in 1948. Her Dad insisted that she work after graduation, so she worked at the Bank in Enterprise for a year before marrying Jack and moving to Imnaha.
Before long, Irene and Jack left Wallowa County in search of adventures which took them to Phoenix, Arizona, Honey Dew, California, Boise, Idaho, and Prineville, Oregon. Imnaha and Wallowa County would always be home to them and they returned there often to visit or live for short periods of time.
Irene was always a hard-worker. As a youngster she helped with the family ranch and produce gardens. She was cooking for harvest crews at the age of 12. She worked as a bookkeeper, a phone switchboard operator, and helped at a gas station. She also worked as a school secretary. As her daughters were growing up and moving out on their own, Irene began moving out on her own as well. She owned and operated The Fabric Shoppe and worked, for a time, as Certified Nurse’s Aide before going to work full-time at Duckett Welding.
Irene was strong and determined. If you got cut, she would pour turpentine on the wound and send you back to work. If the cut was deep, she would use super glue to keep it closed and send you back to work. She was once cutting metal for a customer when the saw broke and fell on her leg. She was taken to the hospital, had the leg set, and went back to work. (The man she was cutting steel for at the time came back and purchased the saw at the machinery auction. He was so impressed by Irene’s tenacity that he had to have the saw that broke her leg.)
After Jack passed away in May 2013, Irene lived with daughters in Oregon, Montana, and South Carolina before settling into a place of her own in a care facility in Nevada.
There will be no service or memorial per Irene’s wishes. Irene and Jack requested that their ashes be intermingled and that the daughters scatter the ashes at Imnaha where they would always be home.