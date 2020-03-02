December 16, 1930 - February 13, 2020
Doris Elizabeth Wells, better known to some as Dori or Liz, died in her home in Cornelius, on February 13, 2020.
She was born in Genoa, Nebraska, to Beda and Carl Backman on December 16, 1930. She was raised in Lebanon, Oregon, and graduated from high school there.
She then met and married Lester Leroy Wells and they had two daughters, Sandi and Jann. They settled down in Eugene, Oregon and were married for 30 years. She went to beauty school and became a hairdresser. Years later, she met her much loved partner, Larry Winkelman, and they spent six happy years together.
She enjoyed golf, playing bridge, gardening, concerts and being with family and friends. Doris was a beautiful blonde Swede inside and out. She was a feisty, fearless and giving woman.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jean.
Survivors include her daughters, Sandi Wells and Jann Shoals; son-in-law, Greg Shoals; her sisters, Agnes Harvey and Lou Oliver; her brother-inlaw, Bob Oliver; two grandsons and their spouses, Jarratt and Sarah Wells, and Andrew Shoals and Nicole DeCuir; great-grandson, Quincy; and her partner, Larry Winkelman. Doris had many nieces and nephews that she loved and adored.
She fought the good fight and will be sorely missed.
