Doreen Vincent Stratford
May 11, 1933 - October 31, 2020
Doreen Vincent Stratford was born on May 11, 1933 in North Bend, Oregon, to Ted and Margaret Fischer. She attended Bunker Hill Elementary school and graduated from Marshfield High School. She loved music and played in the band in school and the organ at church.
She married Phillip Vincent on December 6th, 1952 and had two children, Nancy and Rick. In 1966 they moved to Bend, Oregon, where they enjoyed the out of doors camping, motorcycling, fishing, hunting and exploring.
Doreen loved traveling to visit family and friends. In a later marriage she had the opportunity to travel and dance to the Big Band music she loved.
In 2015 she moved to her final home in Arizona where she enjoyed a wonderful group of friends and activities. Cards, board games, music, shows, and watching her favorite sports, football, baseball, and golf.
She is survived by her brothers Ted and Jerry, her children Nancy (Mike) Gotchy, and Rick (Dee) Vincent. Grandchildren Troy Gotchy, Tiff any (Isaac) Plagmann, Allyson (Travis) McClintock, and Phillip Vincent. Great grandchildren Sydney, Faith, Chance, and Trenton.
Services will be held March 7th at 1:00 at Trinity Lutheran church. They will also be live streamed.