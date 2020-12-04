Donovan Speer Boller, 84, of Bend, OR passed away peacefully at home November 19, 2020. He was born August 31, 1936 in Pasadena California to Florence (Galentine) and Ardene Donovan Boller. Don grew up Arcadia, California, where he learned to love the out of doors hunting and fishing with his father. He graduated from Monrovia High School 1954 and attended University Southern California, attaining a BS degree in business administration in 1958. While at USC, he was a member of the Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity and was on the Yell Leader Squad. Don worked as a stockbroker in California, Alaska and Bend, before opening Don’s Wines in downtown Bend. He retired in 1998. In Central Oregon Don continued to enjoy hunting and fishing, especially fly fishing. He was member of the Central Oregon Fly fishers, serving as president. Don was also a member of Trout Unlimited and the NRA. He was a member of the Bend Sunrise Lions club for over 43 years.
Don is survived by sons from a previous marriage, Scott (wife Sonia, grandchildren Samantha, and Sebastian), Dan (wife Peggy, grandson Elias) He is also survived by his wife of fifty years, Sharon and son Andrew (wife Kristen)
No service is being planned. Memorial contributions may be made to Bend Sunrise Lions Club PO Box 7769 Bend, OR 97708. Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com