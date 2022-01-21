Donna Jones McDonnell, aged 81, passed away peacefully on Dec. 7, in her Denver, Colorado home surrounded by family, after suffering a stroke.
Donna grew up in Kansas City and graduated from Baker University in 1958. After teaching for 3 years, she joined TWA as a flight attendant, moving to Los Angeles, California and was soon promoted to supervisor. She later became TWA's Manager of Flight Attendant Operations for the entire LA domicile.
She met and married Jack McDonnell, an aeronautical engineer for McDonnell Douglas, in 1967 and they shared 54 years of wonderful experiences, friendships, travels, and very gratifying volunteer services to give back to their communities. They moved to Sunriver and built their retirement dream home 23 years ago.
Donna spent much of her time on causes she believed in, and cherished the friendships she made along the way. Whether helping disadvantaged children, or supporting the arts (working with the Sunriver Music Festival) or through her activism in the Republican Party, she firmly believed 'anything worth doing is worth doing right,' and she put her best effort into every endeavor.
Surviving are her husband Jack; her mother Pat Jones (102 yrs); her sister Kay Barkis (Marvin) and brother-in-law Bob McDonnell (LaVerne); and her beloved nieces and nephews and their families: Anne (Matt) and Will (Priya) and John (Kristen) Barkis, and Paul (Marcia) and Steve McDonnell and Janice (Dale) Turner and Diane (Eddie) Swick.
As we all grieve her loss, we take strength and inspiration from her example, and joy from our many happy memories with her.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later time.