Donna May Chess of Terrebonne, OR
Feb. 23, 1932 - Mar. 19, 2020
Arrangements: Deschutes Memorial Chapel and Gardens is honored to serve the family (541) 382-5592. Visit our online register book to send condolences and share treasured
memories at deschutesme- morialchapel.com or on Facebook at
facebook. com/deschutesmemorial.
Services: Private interment was held at Deschutes Memorial Gardens.
Contributions may be made to: ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. (800) 478-5833, http://www.stjude.org/donate