Donna M. Westendorf of Redmond, OR
February 18, 1928 - November 30, 2020
Arrangements: Deschutes Memorial Chapel and Gardens is honored to serve the family - (541) 382-5592. Visit our online register book to send condolences and share treasured memories at deschutesmemorialchapel.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/deschutesmemorial.
Services: A private family Rosary and Mass will be held at St. Thomas Church. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Contributions may be made to: The St. Thomas Building Fund.