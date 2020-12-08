Donna M. Westendorf was born February 18, 1928 and passed away with her family at her side on November 30, 2020. She was 92 years old.
Donna was born in Fairfax, South Dakota, to Jacob and Cora Zobrist. She was the youngest of 11 children. Donna grew up in Fairfax where she graduated from high school in 1946. At age 16, Donna worked at a Navy depot in Hasting, Nebraska, where she helped build and test bombs.
Donna married Fredrick I. Westendorf, of Geddes, South Dakota, on February 11, 1947. Fred and Donna farmed in the Geddes area for 9 years before moving to Redmond, Oregon in 1955. They enjoyed 66 years of marriage before Fred passed in 2013.
Fred and Donna’s greatest joy was their family. They were blessed with 5 children: Linda Mack (John deceased), Greg (Debbie), Jim (Jeanne), Dan (Dena), and Ron (Leslie), 15 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 2 grandsons and 1 great-grandson.
Donna worked for the Redmond Veterinary Clinic for 20 years. She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church and serviced in many church ministries and projects.
A private, family Rosary and Mass will be held at St. Thomas Church. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Donations can be made to the St. Thomas Building Fund.