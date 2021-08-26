Donna Lorraine Moore-Hawes

Donna Hawes, age 76, passed away peacefully in Madras, Oregon on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 with her children by her side. She was born on August 12, 1944 in Bend, Oregon to Harry and Lulu Stingley. She was later adopted by her step-dad Alvin Moore. Donna spent a lot of her childhood moving between logging camps throughout Central Oregon. After a stint in Hawaii she returned to Bend where she graduated from Bend High School in 1962. After a post high school trip to Borneo and Malaysia she returned to Oregon earning a nursing degree from Emanuel Hospital in 1966. She started her career at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, and finished her career at Mt. View Hospital in Madras, where she retired in 2011. Donna loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She will be remembered for her keen mind and loving heart; never forgetting to send gift s to children and grandchildren on every special occasion. Donna was also an enormous animal lover as there was never an animal that she wouldn’t adopt. She is survived by her former spouse Dave Hawes, her three children Jeff Hawes (Karla) of Terrebonne OR, Marcy Paschal (Sylvester) of Vancouver WA, Amy Ramirez (Kevin) of Salem OR, grandchildren Jennifer, Jimmy, Kendall, Kysen, Amaya, Kollyns, Isaya, and great grandchild Theo; nieces Kelly, Julie, Tracy, and many other loving relatives and friends. Donna was preceded in death by her beloved sister Lana Parnell, mom Lulu Moore, Dad Alvin Moore, Grandma Isa Freeman; Aunts Lena Myers, Lola Stingley and niece Michelle Khatewoda. Donna lived a full and active life with strength, independence and resilience as long as she possibly could. Her people will miss her every day and celebrate her life always. Her memorial service will be Saturday, August 28th at 1:00 at Bel Air Funeral Home in Madras.