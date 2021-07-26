Donald Wayne Irvin died at home with family at his side on July 17 at age 77. The Terrebonne resident is survived and deeply missed by wife Carol Irvin, who he married in 1961 after graduating from Redmond High School; sons Scott and Steve; grandchildren Ryan, Sean, Taylor and Trystan; and six great grandchildren. He was predeceased by grandchildren Joshua, Matthew and Paige, and brother Bill. Don was an avid golfer who was constantly tinkering with his swing. He and Carol enjoyed camping near the McKenzie River and the Oregon Coast, and landscaping around their home. He also enjoyed hunting and trap shooting. Don competed in rodeo, wrestling and football in high school. After graduation, he became an electrician and worked for Redmond Electric, Chet’s Electric and Reinwald Electric until retiring in 2013. Before and after retirement, he was generous with his time and ability to fix any problem his family and friends threw at him. No memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org.
