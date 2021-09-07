Donald Robert Gearke
June 19, 1931 - February 28, 2021
LTJG Donald Robert Gearke of Redmond, Oregon passed away peacefully on February 28th, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was 89.
Don was born June 19, 1931 in Yankton South Dakota to Earl and Helene Gearke followed by a sister Judy. The family moved to Lincoln, Nebraska where Don graduated from Lincoln High School and went on to attend the University of Nebraska. He joined the Navy in 1952 and became an aviator that took him to Guam, Philippines, Japan, and Korea. He also attended the US Navy School of Justice. Don was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1956, but continued with the Navy National Reserves. After being discharged from the Navy, he went on to work for TWA as a pilot, flying internationally.
He met the love of his life, Carole Tyler, who was a flight attendant at the time for TWA and the two were married on June 6, 1958 in Phoenix AZ, where Carole was born and raised. In 1963 Don began the most challenging, yet exciting time of his career and went to work for Intermountain Aviation in Marana, AZ. This took him all over the world doing covert operations for the Government. This was a challenging time for the family as well due to long periods of absence, not knowing where he was or when he would be back. After roughly 10 years, this operation dissolved and Don ended up moving the family to Silverton, OR, Dexter, Michigan, Boise, Idaho, where the family stayed the longest and Don worked for the Forest Service dropping smoke jumpers, as well as flying a plane with infrared imagery that could detect hot spots. He was the one on duty the day Mt. St. Helens erupted as he was using this plane to try and predict the eruption. Don ended his career in Vancouver, WA in 1989 working as a Pilot for Bonneville Power Administration.
He and Carole retired to Redmond Oregon where he got coerced into dropping smoke jumpers before Carole was able to pull him away from the sky and get an RV, where they spent 20 beautiful years traveling the country and spending time with their family. Don loved his family and his country and modeled true patriotism that will be passed down to generations to come.
Don was a member of the Assn. of Naval Aviation, the Band of Brothers, and Redmond Assembly of God.
Don is survived by his wife Carole of 62 years, sons, Mike Gearke of Redmond, OR, Randy Gearke (Linda) of Sandpoint, ID and daughter Diane Goerke (James) of Maple Valley, WA, along with 10 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helene and Earl Gearke and his sister Judy Drake.
A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be at a later date.