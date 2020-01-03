September 8, 1924 - December 23, 2019

Donald Ray Manwiller, 95, passed away on December 23, 2019, in Gresham, Oregon. Don was born September 8, 1924 in Central City, Nebraska, to Buren Manwiller and Laura (Evans) Manwiller.

The family moved to a small farm in Sadalia, Colorado. When Don was 10 years old he had a horse named “Trigger” which he rode to his one room school.

In 1943, Don enlisted in the Army Air Corp, and was a radio operator on a B-24 bomber which flew out of England. During flight training in Walla Walla, Washington, before he went to war, he met Rachel Knowles on a blind date. They married in Salinas, California before he shipped out for England.

After the war, he left the service and received training as a telegrapher. He went to work for the Seattle, Portland and Spokane railroad, which merged with the Burlington Northern Railroad, and was sent to Bend, Oregon in 1947. He worked swing shift, 4PM till 12PM, which gave him plenty of time to hunt and fish everywhere in Central Oregon.

Don and Rachel raised their family in Bend and lived there for over 60 years. After retirement, they were snowbirds for 26 years. They sold their home and moved into Whispering Winds in 2009.

Don was proceeded in death by his wife, Rachel and survived by, Donnie of Lostine, Oregon, David of Gresham, Oregon, Debra Manwiller (Brown) of Los Angeles, California, Duane of Los Angeles, California, seven grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.