Donald Lloyd Hickman
September 12, 1949 - February 2, 2021
Former Alaskan Resident, Donald Lloyd Hickman, 71, passed away suddenly on February 2nd 2021.
Don was born September 12th, 1949 in Hollis, OK, to Herman and Mary Hickman. Don was survived by his wife of 50 amazing years, Janice Jo Hickman. His children, Kody Herman Hickman, Cori Jo Hickman and son in-law Bill Tallman. His grandchildren, Amanda Jo Hickman, and Blakley Herman Hickman. His four siblings and their spouses, Herb and Rhonda Hickman, Sue and Jack Jones, Jan and Mike Sears, Dennis and Diana Hickman. His brother/sister in laws, Sandi and Clyde Smith, and Tammy and Mike Perry. Countless cousins, nieces and nephews. His mother in law, Betty Jo Rhoden. His dog, Lacy Hickman. He was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Mary Hickman, brother Joe Hickman and sister Brenda Kay Hickman.
Don and Jan fell in love during Jr High School and held hands ever since. They were best friends and you couldn’t think of one without the other. Calling one of their phones meant both their phones would ring. Though he was taken too soon, they shared many wonderful years and created countless cherished memories.
Not in awe of fancy things, Don curated a meaningful life. Give him a campfire, wilderness and the stars, and he was at home. He was an avid outdoorsman and realized his dream of living on an Alaskan river, spending 15 years with Jan carving out a beautiful homestead, a flashlight and a pocketknife in his shirt pocket the whole time, as always.
Joy for Don could also be found in snacks, a road trip and a good hamburger on one of his many travels to spot wildlife or visit friends and loved ones far and wide. He didn’t know a stranger and warmth, humor, story-telling and gigantic hugs were always in stock for those around him.
Don wore many hats. He was a gold miner, a furniture salesman, a restaurant owner and an RV Salesman to name a few. In the later role he adored helping people find an RV that would allow them to live their own dreams.
As a boy Don was a Cub Scout and member of the FFA. At Bend High School his athleticism and “quick as lighting” speed helped him excel in football and track. He played football at the University of Oregon and was a lifelong Duck fan known for his distaste for false starts and bad calls.
Don was the very definition of salt of the earth and his wonderful spirit has left all those around him better off .
A celebration of Don’s life will be held at a later date for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to: Education Foundation for Bend-La Pine School (Fund: Activity Fee Scholarships) P.O. Box 1436, Bend, OR 97709 www.engagedminds.org
Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com