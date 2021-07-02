Donald Leonard Lee Freitas
March 7, 1930 - June 23, 2021
Donald Freitas was born in Selma, California to Antone and Mary (Souza) Freitas. He grew up in the Fresno farm area as one of 7 boys. He claimed he had to learn to eat fast just to survive!
Don worked at a food processing plant in Lemoore, California. He married his first wife Betty and they had a son, Edward Anthony Freitas, and a daughter, Donna Badashi.
Don married Theola Hunter Grimshaw in 1980, retired, and moved to Bend in 1985. He and Theola, his wife of 40 years, enjoyed many happy years in Central Oregon fishing, traveling in their motor home, and golfing at both Bend Golf Club and Quail Run Golf Course where they were members for many years.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents and 5 of his brothers (Clarence, Raymond, Joe, Tony, & Frank Freitas).
Don is survived by his loving wife Theola, brother John Freitas, son Ed (Lori) Freitas, daughter Donna (William) Badashi and 5 grandchildren. Theola’s family will also miss Don’s smile and dry sense of humor. They include Theola’s son, Edward (Jackie) Grimshaw, granddaughter Sheri (Josh) Yeargin, and triplet grandchildren William, Drew, and Allie Yeargin.
At Don’s request, no services will be held. He will be interred at Deschutes Memorial Gardens here in Bend, Oregon. Arrangements were made by Baird Funeral Home of Bend. Please visit their website www.bairdfh.com to share condolences and sign the online guest book.
The family requests that contributions be made to the charity of your choice in Don’s memory.