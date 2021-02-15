Donald Lee Lukinbeal
1937 - 2021
Father, husband, Captain, and friend, we bid farewell to Donald Lee Lukinbeal who departed this world on January 26, 2021. Don was a family man who cared deeply about those around him and overcame many obstacles during his amazing life. He was a humble man and a steadfast role model for perseverance, resilience, health, and intellect. While serving for decades as an officer in the Navy, Don participated in many major historical events including the recovering operations of Skylab, mine sweeping and hostage negotiations at the Hanoi Hilton in the Vietnam War, assisting with the coordination of western regional defense between the Navy and Coast Guard. He also survived the Loma Prieta earthquake and the Paradise, California fire.
Don was born in Salem, Oregon in 1937 and later would marry Kay Francis Stair in Eugene, Oregon. They would go on to live the Navy family life of moving regularly from station-to-station all the while raising two sons and a daughter. He earned his Master’s Degree while working full time and later taught health and science at Chabot College. Following his retirement, Don would spend years caring for Kay before she passed in 2001.
Don is survived by his sons Greg and Chris and his daughter Jennifer as well as four grandchildren Tyler, Amber, Christopher and Kayla. Don will be missed, remembered, honored and cherished at a private military funeral where he will be laid to rest beside the love of his life: his wife Kay