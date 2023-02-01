Donald Lee Fraley

January 16, 1930 - January 5, 2023

Donald Lee Fraley passed away on January 5th, 2023 at the age of 92, four months after the death of his beloved wife Shirley and eleven days shy of his 93rd birthday. Over the last several years of his life, Don remained strong of mind and enjoyed every moment he was given with his son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Don passed peacefully with his son, Brad, lovingly at his side.