Donald Lee Fraley passed away on January 5th, 2023 at the age of 92, four months after the death of his beloved wife Shirley and eleven days shy of his 93rd birthday. Over the last several years of his life, Don remained strong of mind and enjoyed every moment he was given with his son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Don passed peacefully with his son, Brad, lovingly at his side.
Don was born in Bend, Oregon on January 16th, 1930 to Cyril and Marie Fraley, residents of Maupin, Oregon. It was in that small, riverside town where Don spent the earliest years of his life alongside his younger brothers Darrel and Robert. His grandfather, Benjamin, ran The Rainbow Cafe (now Rainbow Tavern) and his uncle Orvile operated the Maupin Garage.
After a brief time in Williamsburg, Virginia while his father was in the Navy, Don's family settled in The Dalles where Don stayed busy with baseball, football, and working evenings during the school year. In the summers, he worked at his uncle's garage in Maupin, learning the ins-and-outs of mechanics. In 1947, Don's baby sister Sandra Marie was born and later that spring he graduated from The Dalles High School, in May of 1948.
Don enlisted in the Navy and became an Aviation Electronics Technician. He was stationed at NAS Cecil Field and spent time aboard the USS Midway and then the USS Coral Sea. Upon his discharge in 1952, Don returned to The Dalles where he soon met Shirley Severson. They married in February of 1953 and one year later welcomed their daughter Pamela. Three years later, in March of 1957, their son Bradford was born; "the two greatest events of my life," Don would say. Don went on to work for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), eventually becoming the FAA Facility Manager at the Robert's Field Airport in Redmond, Oregon.
Don was passionate about the town of Redmond and loved contributing his time and efforts to the growing community. Throughout the sixties and seventies, he was Redmond City Councilman, President of the local Jaycees chapter, President of the Kiwanis Club, Chairman of the Redmond School Board, and
- as a point of pride to his young son, Brad - he was a Little League baseball coach.
In the early 1980s, Don and Shirley moved to Seattle where Don took on the role of North West Regional Facilities Manager for the FAA. Several years later, he began work for the Bendix Field Engineering Corporation in Saudi Arabia, training the airways field technicians for the Saudi Arabian Air Traffic Control system. He also became the Lead Engineer for the Navigation Aid design and installation for the Denver International Airport. Following his retirement, Don and Shirley traveled the world together, collecting memories and memorabilia along the way. In 1993, they tragically lost their daughter Pamela, survived by her young daughter, Alexa.
Being close to family was of the greatest importance to Don and he made every effort to be near to his grandchildren, which led him and Shirley to move back to Central Oregon in 2002. They were popular residents of Whispering Winds where they once won the title of "Prom Queen and King." Don quickly became known for fixing other residents' computers; he liked to tinker and explore new technologies, always finding ways to utilize his engineering skills. Don and Shirley celebrated every holiday and life event with their family, and in the last four years they joyfully welcomed three great grandchildren. There was nothing that Don enjoyed more than family dinners all together, with the great-grandchildren running around.
Don is survived by his sister Sandra McMahon; son Brad Fraley (Kami); grandchildren, Alexa Sherar, Kelsi Fraley (Deanna), Marti Esther (Nick), Carson Fraley, and great-grandchildren Weston Fraley, Stevie Esther, and Myles Fraley. He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley; daughter Pamela; brothers, Robert and Darrel.